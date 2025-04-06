Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Sells 150 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,622 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 618.2% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total value of $78,993,998.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,642,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,567,498. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total transaction of $941,586.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,705,827.65. The trade was a 14.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK stock opened at $346.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.61, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $314.93 and a fifty-two week high of $406.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $381.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $374.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $442.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, March 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus set a $450.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Stryker

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.