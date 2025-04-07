573 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Acquired by U S Wealth Group LLC.

U S Wealth Group LLC. acquired a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 573 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 193.3% during the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Down 10.4 %

Tesla stock opened at $239.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $770.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.37, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.11, for a total transaction of $2,681,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,745,581.15. The trade was a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total value of $43,162,255.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,643,400. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 370,228 shares of company stock worth $122,791,123. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $259.00 to $225.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Tesla from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $404.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Glj Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Tesla from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.65.

Read Our Latest Report on TSLA

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.