Elgethun Capital Management Raises Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Elgethun Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 10.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,472,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,723,000 after buying an additional 329,473 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.5% during the third quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 15,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.6% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 6,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total value of $1,160,994.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,483,645.88. This trade represents a 25.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $62,928.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,357,552.70. The trade was a 2.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Leerink Partners lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $182.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $159.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of JNJ opened at $153.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.75 and its 200 day moving average is $155.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $169.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.24%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.