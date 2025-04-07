Apollo Currency (APL) Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 7th. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and $8.05 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cronos (CRO) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00020380 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000180 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00005828 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00005466 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001177 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

