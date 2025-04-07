U S Wealth Group LLC. Makes New Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

U S Wealth Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,000. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 1.6% of U S Wealth Group LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 92,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,266,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 4.9 %

NYSE LMT opened at $432.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $413.96 and a 1 year high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $451.38 and a 200 day moving average of $505.61.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 59.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. Citigroup lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Melius Research cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $539.53.

Get Our Latest Report on Lockheed Martin

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total value of $312,925.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,265.58. This represents a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total value of $1,421,495.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,840. This trade represents a 61.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,916. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.