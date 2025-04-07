Conflux (CFX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $339.95 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded down 14.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. Conflux has a total market cap of $339.95 million and $124.11 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for about $0.0676 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00006491 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76,654.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000182 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00011631 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $263.97 or 0.00344364 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $67.42 or 0.00087948 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.86 or 0.00252896 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00018470 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,116,694,566 coins and its circulating supply is 5,029,195,211 coins. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,116,564,446.66 with 5,029,064,428.19 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.07018617 USD and is down -13.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 201 active market(s) with $75,708,034.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

