Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 411 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 658,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,632,000 after purchasing an additional 225,370 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 12.6% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 27,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,198,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its stake in S&P Global by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 50,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,980,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 37,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,799,000 after buying an additional 6,051 shares during the period. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPGI. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on S&P Global from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.86.

S&P Global Stock Down 7.7 %

Shares of SPGI opened at $451.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $513.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $509.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $405.23 and a 12 month high of $545.39.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.09%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

