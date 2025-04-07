Pundi X (New) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $10.32 Million (PUNDIX)

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. Pundi X (New) has a total market cap of $59.32 million and approximately $10.32 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X (New) token can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000299 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Pundi X (New) has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pundi X (New) alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $76,830.75 or 1.00229752 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76,622.77 or 0.99958430 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Pundi X (New) Profile

Pundi X (New) launched on June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,386,541 tokens. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs. Pundi X (New)’s official message board is medium.com/pundix. Pundi X (New)’s official website is pundix.com.

Buying and Selling Pundi X (New)

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,386,541.0999244. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.22790585 USD and is down -11.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $8,574,592.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X (New) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X (New) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X (New) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X (New) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X (New) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.