TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) and DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Head to Head Survey

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) and TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares DoorDash and TuanChe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DoorDash 1.15% 1.67% 1.02% TuanChe N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.6% of DoorDash shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.9% of TuanChe shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of DoorDash shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of TuanChe shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DoorDash 0 10 25 0 2.71 TuanChe 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for DoorDash and TuanChe, as provided by MarketBeat.

DoorDash currently has a consensus target price of $207.29, indicating a potential upside of 27.05%. Given DoorDash’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DoorDash is more favorable than TuanChe.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DoorDash and TuanChe”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DoorDash $10.72 billion 6.39 $123.00 million $0.27 604.30 TuanChe $49.18 million 0.04 -$11.69 million N/A N/A

DoorDash has higher revenue and earnings than TuanChe.

Risk and Volatility

DoorDash has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TuanChe has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DoorDash beats TuanChe on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support. It also offers membership products, including DashPass and Wolt+; DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, which are white-label delivery fulfillment services that enable merchants that have generated consumer demand through their channels to fulfill demand using its platform; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels. In addition, the company enables merchants to advertise and promote on its platform to acquire consumers. The company was formerly known as Palo Alto Delivery Inc. and changed its name to DoorDash, Inc. in 2015. DoorDash, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About TuanChe

TuanChe Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China and internationally. It organizes auto shows and special promotion events; and provides integrated marketing solutions to industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers, as well as enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction. The company also offers business and technical support, and consulting services; online marketing services through various online platforms, including tuanche.com website, WeChat account, WeChat mini-program, mobile applications, and Cheshangtong, a SaaS product; and referral services for commercial bank to enhance its auto loan business. The company has a strategic partnership with Alibaba Group's Tmall; and Beijing Easyhome Furnishing Chain Group Co., Ltd. TuanChe Limited was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

