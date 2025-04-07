BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Stock Price Up 0.6% – What’s Next?

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) shot up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.05 and last traded at $2.87. 21,040,636 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 23,024,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BBAI. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of BigBear.ai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of BigBear.ai from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of BigBear.ai from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of BigBear.ai from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.40.

In other BigBear.ai news, CAO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 36,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total transaction of $132,005.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 223,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,205.50. The trade was a 13.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBAI. AE Industrial Partners LP purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter worth $284,721,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BigBear.ai by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,790,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,768,000 after acquiring an additional 23,994 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BigBear.ai by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,197,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,780,000 after acquiring an additional 38,858 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in BigBear.ai by 16.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,864,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 267,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Asset Management GP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,005,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

