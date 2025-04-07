Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.13 and last traded at $49.24, with a volume of 2684865 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.85.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.32.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.1317 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,695,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022,038 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,676,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,063,000 after buying an additional 1,116,602 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,041,552,000. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6,485.4% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 16,565,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,418,000 after buying an additional 16,313,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,099,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,054,000 after buying an additional 616,932 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.