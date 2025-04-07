Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.13 and last traded at $49.24, with a volume of 2684865 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.85.
Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.32.
Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.1317 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF
Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.
