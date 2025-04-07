Jack Phillips Sells 25,343 Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Stock

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) CEO Jack Phillips sold 25,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total value of $16,472.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 191,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,393.10. This represents a 11.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Accelerate Diagnostics Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $0.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,528. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.39.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 160.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 65,984 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

AXDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Accelerate Diagnostics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

About Accelerate Diagnostics



Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

