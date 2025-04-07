T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAGG) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAGG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 44,840 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 198% from the previous session’s volume of 15,057 shares.The stock last traded at $42.99 and had previously closed at $43.18.
T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF Trading Down 1.1 %
The company has a market cap of $525.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.51.
T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.1399 per share. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF
T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF Company Profile
The T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (TAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The ETF currently has 37.94m in AUM and 445 holdings. TAGG is an actively-managed fund that holds a wide array of USD-denominated investment-grade bonds with broad maturities.
