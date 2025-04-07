T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAGG) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAGG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 44,840 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 198% from the previous session’s volume of 15,057 shares.The stock last traded at $42.99 and had previously closed at $43.18.

T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of $525.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.51.

Get T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.1399 per share. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF

T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAGG. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF by 174.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 21,217 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,693,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 11,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

The T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (TAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The ETF currently has 37.94m in AUM and 445 holdings. TAGG is an actively-managed fund that holds a wide array of USD-denominated investment-grade bonds with broad maturities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.