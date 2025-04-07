iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU) Trading Down 6.8% – Should You Sell?

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $54.37 and last traded at $53.82. 983 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 85,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.72.
The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73 and a beta of -1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.28.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.
The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (PABU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of tier-weighted US large- and mid-cap stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that is compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.
