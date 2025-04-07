iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU) Trading Down 6.8% – Should You Sell?

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $54.37 and last traded at $53.82. 983 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 85,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.72.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73 and a beta of -1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.28.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF stock. Warner Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF ( NASDAQ:PABU Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (PABU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of tier-weighted US large- and mid-cap stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that is compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.

