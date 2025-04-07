Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Price Up 0.2% – What’s Next?

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $443.14 and last traded at $423.65. Approximately 75,599,426 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 35,657,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $422.67.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $499.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $504.39. The stock has a market cap of $268.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco QQQ

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 276.9% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

