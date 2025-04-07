Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Price Up 0.2% – What’s Next?

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $443.14 and last traded at $423.65. Approximately 75,599,426 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 35,657,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $422.67.
Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.2 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $499.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $504.39. The stock has a market cap of $268.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.11.
Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco QQQ
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco QQQ
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Options Activity Points to More Volatility for Palantir Stock
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- NVIDIA Stock: Oversold, Undervalued — How Low Can It Go?
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- MicroStrategy Sees Insider Buy-Sell Action in Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.