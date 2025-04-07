AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.16 and last traded at $37.16, with a volume of 3892 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.31.

AB Conservative Buffer ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.07. The company has a market capitalization of $804.17 million, a P/E ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AB Conservative Buffer ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUFC. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in AB Conservative Buffer ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,728,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,754 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AB Conservative Buffer ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,250,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of AB Conservative Buffer ETF by 355.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 35,036 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AB Conservative Buffer ETF in the 4th quarter worth $421,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AB Conservative Buffer ETF during the fourth quarter worth $125,000.

AB Conservative Buffer ETF Company Profile

The AB Conservative Buffer ETF (BUFC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 15% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three-months BUFC was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by AB Funds.

