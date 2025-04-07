MultiSensor AI (NASDAQ:MSAI) Shares Down 6.3% – Should You Sell?

MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.78 and last traded at $0.84. Approximately 35,854 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 313,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of MultiSensor AI in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.

MultiSensor AI Trading Down 4.0 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MultiSensor AI

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average is $1.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSAI. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MultiSensor AI by 149.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 77,497 shares in the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MultiSensor AI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. 272 Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of MultiSensor AI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MultiSensor AI in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MultiSensor AI Company Profile

MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes multi-sensor systems for thermographic and other use in various industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers sensor devices ranging from small to large handheld designs with built-in displays and controls, fixed-mounted pan-tilt-zoom single- and multi-sensor camera standalone systems, and mobile multi-sensor payload and gimbal systems for unmanned aerial vehicles and unmanned ground vehicles.

Featured Stories

