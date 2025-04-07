Certior Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Certior Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at about $406,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 27.8% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 62,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 184,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 12.7% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on O shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Realty Income from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BNP Paribas lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Realty Income from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.42.

Realty Income Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $55.11 on Monday. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.65 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88. The company has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a PE ratio of 52.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2685 per share. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous apr 25 dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 328.57%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

