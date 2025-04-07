344 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Bought by Concentrum Wealth Management

Concentrum Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA IVV opened at $507.61 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $585.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $589.36. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $485.19 and a fifty-two week high of $616.22. The company has a market cap of $522.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
