344 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Bought by Concentrum Wealth Management

Concentrum Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $507.61 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $585.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $589.36. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $485.19 and a fifty-two week high of $616.22. The company has a market cap of $522.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.