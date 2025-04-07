Certior Financial Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Certior Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 26,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Certior Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,041,552,000. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6,485.4% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 16,565,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,418,000 after purchasing an additional 16,313,682 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,695,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022,038 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 15,533,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,742,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,106 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $49.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.32. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.24 and a 52-week high of $51.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.1317 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

