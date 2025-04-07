Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.350- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Qiagen also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.550- EPS.

QGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Qiagen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.50 target price (up from $40.83) on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Qiagen from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.67 target price (down from $48.61) on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

Shares of QGEN stock opened at $38.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Qiagen has a 1-year low of $37.63 and a 1-year high of $49.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.27 and a 200 day moving average of $41.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 106.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.62.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Qiagen had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 13.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

