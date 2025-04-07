Certior Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 43,832 Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Certior Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 43,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,244,000. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust accounts for approximately 2.8% of Certior Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 4,462.7% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,103,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,850 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,121,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,010,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $19,360,000. Aristides Capital LLC raised its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 164,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,208,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,647,000 after acquiring an additional 29,389 shares during the last quarter.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GBTC stock opened at $66.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.87. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 1 year low of $39.56 and a 1 year high of $86.11. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.59.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

