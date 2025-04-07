Bank of Montreal Can Sells 137,262 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 702,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 137,262 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $366,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Seilern Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $82,517,000. Sycomore Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 18,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,214,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Exome Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 16.8% during the third quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $451.58 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $364.17 and a 12-month high of $616.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $545.18 and a 200-day moving average of $533.00. The company has a market capitalization of $160.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.55.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.07, for a total transaction of $4,317,123.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,793,033.06. This represents a 60.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.78, for a total transaction of $464,761.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,397.94. This represents a 63.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,754 shares of company stock valued at $17,691,621. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $688.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Bernstein Bank increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $548.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $711.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.86.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

