Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $602,000 Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VST. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at about $409,087,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,260,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,732 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,441,000. Appaloosa LP increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 2,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,612 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Vistra by 568.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 655,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,687,000 after purchasing an additional 557,258 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vistra alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 24,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total transaction of $2,997,449.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,341,513.97. This represents a 32.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John William Pitesa bought 1,500 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $190,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,467 shares in the company, valued at $439,442.25. This trade represents a 76.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Trading Down 9.7 %

Vistra Increases Dividend

NYSE VST opened at $97.76 on Monday. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $64.26 and a one year high of $199.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.2235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on VST. UBS Group upped their price objective on Vistra from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vistra in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $151.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.23.

View Our Latest Analysis on Vistra

Vistra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.