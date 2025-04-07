Charles Cannon Brookes Buys 1,000,000 Shares of First Tin Plc (LON:1SN) Stock

First Tin Plc (LON:1SN – Get Free Report) insider Charles Cannon Brookes bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of £50,000 ($64,449.60).

Charles Cannon Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 21st, Charles Cannon Brookes bought 1,500,000 shares of First Tin stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £90,000 ($116,009.28).

First Tin Price Performance

First Tin stock traded up GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 5.75 ($0.07). 426,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,368. The company has a market cap of £18.32 million, a PE ratio of -575.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5.78. First Tin Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 7.70 ($0.10).

About First Tin

First Tin ( LON:1SN ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported GBX (0.27) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

First Tin is an ethical, reliable and sustainable tin development company with advanced, low capex projects in Germany and Australia, led by a team of renowned tin specialists. The Company is focused on becoming a tin supplier in conflict-free, low political risk jurisdictions through the rapid development of high value, low capex tin assets in Germany and Australia.

First Tin’s goal is to use best-in-class environmental standards to bring two tin mines into production in three years, providing provenance of supply to support the current global clean energy and technological revolutions, for which tin is critical.

