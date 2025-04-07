X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.00 and last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 14334 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.59.

X-trackers International Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.93. The company has a market capitalization of $691.55 million, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.76.

Get X-trackers International Real Estate ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of X-trackers International Real Estate ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in X-trackers International Real Estate ETF stock. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its stake in X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC owned 0.22% of X-trackers International Real Estate ETF worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

X-trackers International Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF (HAUZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global real estate stocks, excluding the US, Pakistan, and Vietnam. HAUZ was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers International Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers International Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.