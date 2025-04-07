Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $127.18 and last traded at $127.83, with a volume of 29153 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $131.93.

Several analysts have commented on TFX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America lowered Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down from $255.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.63.

The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $795.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.24 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.85%. Equities research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 95.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,173,121 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,098,693,000 after purchasing an additional 261,279 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,057,080 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $508,757,000 after buying an additional 21,291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Teleflex by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,138,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $202,161,000 after buying an additional 8,307 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,078,557 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $191,962,000 after acquiring an additional 195,150 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,068,593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $190,188,000 after buying an additional 347,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

