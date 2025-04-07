Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) President Buys $285,250.00 in Stock

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Free Report) President James C. Baker bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $285,250.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 761,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,683,466.40. The trade was a 3.40 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 3.9 %
Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock traded down $0.45 on Monday, reaching $10.87. 2,106,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,108. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.29 and a 1-year high of $13.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.54.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
