Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) President Buys $285,250.00 in Stock

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Free Report) President James C. Baker bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $285,250.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 761,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,683,466.40. The trade was a 3.40 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock traded down $0.45 on Monday, reaching $10.87. 2,106,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,108. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.29 and a 1-year high of $13.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.54.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $320,000. Griffith & Werner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,441,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 261,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after buying an additional 42,534 shares during the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

