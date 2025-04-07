Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $56.01 and last traded at $56.17, with a volume of 10287 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on SLVM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sylvamo from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Sylvamo in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Sylvamo Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.17.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.10. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 7.96%. Research analysts anticipate that Sylvamo Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sylvamo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. Sylvamo’s payout ratio is 24.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 21,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $1,384,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,591,575.16. The trade was a 13.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLVM. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,791,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,579,000 after purchasing an additional 66,180 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sylvamo by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,407,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,817,000 after buying an additional 12,181 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Sylvamo by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,177,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,045,000 after acquiring an additional 334,792 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,016,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,289,000 after acquiring an additional 134,066 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sylvamo by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 923,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,795 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

Featured Articles

