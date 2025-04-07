First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday after Scotiabank lowered their price target on the stock from $58.00 to $50.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. First Industrial Realty Trust traded as low as $44.01 and last traded at $44.46, with a volume of 73426 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.68.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.77.
The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.56.
First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.36. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 42.94% and a return on equity of 10.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 81.65%.
First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.
