Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.08 and last traded at $23.16, with a volume of 990502 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.10.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.0 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.89.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.1412 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF
About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
