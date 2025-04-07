Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.08 and last traded at $23.16, with a volume of 990502 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.1412 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 184.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 55,360,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,255,000 after purchasing an additional 35,884,431 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 220.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,914,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,504,000 after purchasing an additional 26,780,137 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 197.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 31,961,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,237,000 after buying an additional 21,215,739 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 228.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,926,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,209,000 after buying an additional 11,074,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,927,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,819,000 after buying an additional 6,621,242 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.