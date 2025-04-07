VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.28 and last traded at $15.30, with a volume of 247877 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.81.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.63.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000.

About VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

