Dohrnii Trading 55.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DHN)

Dohrnii (DHN) traded down 19% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. Dohrnii has a total market capitalization of $259.48 million and approximately $10.93 million worth of Dohrnii was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dohrnii token can now be bought for approximately $15.20 or 0.00019837 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dohrnii has traded down 55.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dohrnii alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76,769.13 or 1.00212953 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76,481.01 or 0.99836844 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Dohrnii Profile

Dohrnii’s genesis date was May 12th, 2022. Dohrnii’s total supply is 372,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,075,042 tokens. Dohrnii’s official website is dohrnii.io. Dohrnii’s official Twitter account is @dohrnii_io. Dohrnii’s official message board is dohrnii.io/blog.

Dohrnii Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dohrnii (DHN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dohrnii has a current supply of 372,000,000 with 17,075,042 in circulation. The last known price of Dohrnii is 15.31374798 USD and is down -14.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $10,152,924.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dohrnii.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dohrnii directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dohrnii should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dohrnii using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dohrnii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dohrnii and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.