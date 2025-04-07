Mantle Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $2.26 Billion (MNT)

Mantle (MNT) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 7th. Over the last seven days, Mantle has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar. One Mantle token can now be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00000876 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mantle has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion and approximately $364.02 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mantle Token Profile

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,364,694,382 tokens. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle. The official website for Mantle is group.mantle.xyz. The official message board for Mantle is group.mantle.xyz/blog.

Mantle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,364,694,382.8368406 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 0.68717954 USD and is down -6.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $256,153,855.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://group.mantle.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mantle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mantle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mantle using one of the exchanges listed above.

