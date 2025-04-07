Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 816.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares during the quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,057,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $301,355,000 after buying an additional 1,043,484 shares during the period. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 4,800,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $355,344,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,702,000. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,845,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven R. Loranger sold 5,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total transaction of $438,574.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,613,628.24. The trade was a 8.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,475.64. This trade represents a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,553 shares of company stock valued at $4,513,064 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $69.39 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $58.93 and a one year high of $95.25. The company has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.66.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.93% and a return on equity of 19.40%. On average, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.