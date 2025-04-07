Fmr LLC Has $1.14 Billion Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Fmr LLC trimmed its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,655,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 191,398 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,140,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

NYSE ICE opened at $156.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $90.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.34 and a 1-year high of $177.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.49 and a 200-day moving average of $160.78.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 5,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.59, for a total value of $835,506.99. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 66,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,819.32. This trade represents a 7.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 17,104 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.62, for a total value of $2,849,868.48. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 155,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,855,091.88. This trade represents a 9.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,563 shares of company stock worth $10,998,990. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

