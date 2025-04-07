Elgethun Capital Management Lowers Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Elgethun Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of GLD stock opened at $279.72 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $210.71 and a 12-month high of $289.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $270.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.76. The company has a market capitalization of $84.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 0.17.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

