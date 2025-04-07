Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.80 and last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 895 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.04.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IAS shares. Baird R W cut shares of Integral Ad Science from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.45.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.53.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 12,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $132,073.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,956,476.50. This trade represents a 4.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $195,116. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAS. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 207.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 86,133 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 47.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 717,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,756,000 after purchasing an additional 231,271 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 65.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 359,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 142,741 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 12.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 110,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 12,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Integral Ad Science by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 603,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after acquiring an additional 7,941 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

