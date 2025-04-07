Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.67 and last traded at $5.12, with a volume of 1445 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TROX shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Tronox from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Tronox from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Tronox from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Tronox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Tronox from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tronox has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Get Tronox alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TROX

Tronox Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.48. The firm has a market cap of $791.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 1.53.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Tronox had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. Analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Tronox Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.98%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is presently -161.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tronox news, Director Stephen J. Jones acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.17 per share, with a total value of $215,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,100. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tronox

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TROX. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Tronox by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 101,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 67,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Tronox by 9.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Tronox by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 832.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

About Tronox

(Get Free Report)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.