Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality (NYSE:PRSU) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality, Inc. (NYSE:PRSU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.25 and last traded at $29.25, with a volume of 1100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.99.
Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down from $54.00) on shares of Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.
Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality (NYSE:PRSU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $45.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.51 million. Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality had a return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 2.68%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality and leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events. It operates through the following segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment provides travel experiences that include recreational attractions, unique hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services.
