Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality (NYSE:PRSU) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality, Inc. (NYSE:PRSU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.25 and last traded at $29.25, with a volume of 1100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down from $54.00) on shares of Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Get Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality

Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.08 million, a P/E ratio of 61.32, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.70.

Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality (NYSE:PRSU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $45.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.51 million. Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality had a return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 2.68%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality and leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events. It operates through the following segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment provides travel experiences that include recreational attractions, unique hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.