Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Stock Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,699,885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 66,926 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in TELUS were worth $23,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 684.4% in the 4th quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 66,966 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 58,429 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in TELUS in the fourth quarter worth about $374,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,032,404 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,389,000 after purchasing an additional 696,744 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of TELUS by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 390,142 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 133,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 1,532.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,410 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 19,160 shares during the period. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TELUS Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TU stock opened at $14.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.10. TELUS Co. has a one year low of $13.24 and a one year high of $17.27.

TELUS Cuts Dividend

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.2829 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 226.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on TU shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. National Bank Financial cut TELUS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Cormark lowered TELUS from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on TELUS in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TELUS has an average rating of “Hold”.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

