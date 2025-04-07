Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Holdings Trimmed by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JWN opened at $23.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.21 and a 1-year high of $24.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 2.31.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 18.04% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.80.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

