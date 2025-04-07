Waterloo Capital L.P. Purchases 3,260 Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LTC. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LTC Properties by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 44,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citizens Jmp upgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities raised LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

LTC Properties Stock Performance

Shares of LTC opened at $34.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.89. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.14 and a 12 month high of $39.89. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 48.77%. The company had revenue of $34.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.25 million. Research analysts anticipate that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.22%.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

