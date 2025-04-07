Best Dividend Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 4th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, Citigroup, Exxon Mobil, Chevron, AbbVie, and Johnson & Johnson are the seven Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares in companies that regularly distribute a portion of their profits to shareholders in the form of dividends. These stocks provide investors with a steady income stream in addition to potential capital gains from stock price appreciation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of NASDAQ:SQQQ traded up $7.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.07. 187,646,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,934,521. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.39 and its 200-day moving average is $33.03. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $64.95.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

NASDAQ:TSLL traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.90. 294,713,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,873,988. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $41.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43 and a beta of -5.14.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Shares of C traded down $4.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.07. 35,801,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,980,508. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $53.51 and a 1-year high of $84.74.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $7.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.84. 19,552,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,732,157. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $103.67 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $454.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.87.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Shares of CVX traded down $12.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.78. 13,575,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,676,475. Chevron has a 12 month low of $135.37 and a 12 month high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.10.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

ABBV stock traded down $13.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $188.55. 7,124,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,775,470. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $153.58 and a 1-year high of $218.66. The firm has a market cap of $333.53 billion, a PE ratio of 78.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

JNJ stock traded down $5.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.88. The company had a trading volume of 8,633,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,762,402. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.63 and a 200 day moving average of $156.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $169.99.

