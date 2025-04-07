Titleist Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Titleist Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,225 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRH. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in CRH by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CRH by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in CRH by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 971 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in CRH by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRH Stock Down 6.6 %

CRH opened at $80.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.71. The company has a market capitalization of $54.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. CRH plc has a 52 week low of $71.18 and a 52 week high of $110.97.

CRH Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from CRH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. CRH’s payout ratio is presently 22.66%.

CRH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price target on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on CRH from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CRH from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.64.

About CRH

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

