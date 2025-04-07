Titleist Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,914 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Titleist Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 157.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,735,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 121,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 194.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 16,030 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VT stock opened at $105.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.93. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $101.12 and a 52-week high of $123.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.44 and its 200 day moving average is $119.61.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.3852 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.