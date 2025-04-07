Top Esports Stocks To Consider – April 6th

PENN Entertainment, Insight Enterprises, and Madison Square Garden Sports are the three Esports stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Esports stocks are shares of companies that operate within or support the competitive video gaming industry, including game developers, tournament organizers, and streaming platforms. Investors in these stocks seek to capitalize on the rapid growth of esports, driven by increased viewership, sponsorship, and global engagement in competitive gaming events. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Esports stocks within the last several days.

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.29. 8,227,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,534,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. PENN Entertainment has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $23.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.25 and its 200 day moving average is $19.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.96.

Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Insight Enterprises stock traded down $4.94 on Friday, hitting $132.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 722,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,172. Insight Enterprises has a one year low of $128.01 and a one year high of $228.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.45.

Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock traded down $12.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $180.37. 341,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,017. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 76.11 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $202.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.25. Madison Square Garden Sports has a twelve month low of $178.35 and a twelve month high of $237.99.

