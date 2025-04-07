Titleist Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Titleist Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 364,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,721,000 after acquiring an additional 10,459 shares during the period. Yoffe Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $912,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $448,000. Finally, May Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $414,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $107.68 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $107.01 and a 1-year high of $126.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.37.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.