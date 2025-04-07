Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 5,797 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,797 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 7,295 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 128,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV opened at $78.46 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.72 and a 52 week high of $79.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.69.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.2474 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

