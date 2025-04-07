First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $3,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 594.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,343.3% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $90.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.23. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $131.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.92.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

